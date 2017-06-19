a Dug Roada to remained closed
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- You may have noticed that one Zanesville road has been closed for months, and that may not be changing anytime soon. Muskingum Avenue, better known as 'Dug Road,' will remain closed without a set reopen date.
