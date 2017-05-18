Zanesville Community Theatre announces three-year innitiative
The theatre's Board of Directors announced a three-year initiative today that will help restore the 108-year old building and allow them to continue to be a presence in Zanesville for many years to come. "We are announcing a three-year kick-off to an initiative in order to allow us to make some repairs and enhancements to the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hosting Exchange Students
|May 8
|Helen Esucatius
|1
|Residential programs inc
|Apr 24
|Truthseeker23
|2
|Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15)
|Apr 24
|Truthseeker23
|5
|Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12)
|Apr 24
|Truthseeker23
|6
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|Nora
|10
|Hughes Wanted on Murder ... (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Patience
|29
|Stacy Rae Stotts
|Mar '17
|Stacy rae stotts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC