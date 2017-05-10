Volunteers needed for Christa s Table Canister Drive
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Christ's Table will be holding their Canister Drive this weekend, but, they are in need of volunteers. The drive will take place at all grocery stores throughout Muskingum County, which means they will need all of the helping hands they can get.
