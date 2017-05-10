Veterans to take part in Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

The Zanesville Veterans Appreciation Foundation raised $20,000 in 2016, and all the money was donated to three veteran charities, one being the honor flight. Wayne Clark, a Vietnam Veteran, said it's going to be an emotional day as they visit all of the monuments in Washington, D.C. There's so many neat things that they are going to experience and just a huge thank you, said Clark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.