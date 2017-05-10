Veterans to take part in Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
The Zanesville Veterans Appreciation Foundation raised $20,000 in 2016, and all the money was donated to three veteran charities, one being the honor flight. Wayne Clark, a Vietnam Veteran, said it's going to be an emotional day as they visit all of the monuments in Washington, D.C. There's so many neat things that they are going to experience and just a huge thank you, said Clark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hosting Exchange Students
|May 8
|Helen Esucatius
|1
|Residential programs inc
|Apr 24
|Truthseeker23
|2
|Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15)
|Apr 24
|Truthseeker23
|5
|Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12)
|Apr 24
|Truthseeker23
|6
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|Nora
|10
|Hughes Wanted on Murder ... (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Patience
|29
|Stacy Rae Stotts
|Mar '17
|Stacy rae stotts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC