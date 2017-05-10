Underwood Granted Judicial Release
A Zanesville man sentenced to prison for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor was granted judicial release. The Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office says the ruling came from Muskingum County Common Pleas Judge Mark Fleegle.
