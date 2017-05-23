Safe Communities Coalition launches safety belt campaign
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- An assembly held at Zanesville High School was aimed to leave one strong message fresh in students minds before summer break. The Muskingum County Safe Communities Coalition hosted an assembly Wednesday afternoon to kickoff their National Click It or Ticket Seat Belt Enforcement Campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hosting Exchange Students
|May 8
|Helen Esucatius
|1
|Residential programs inc
|Apr 24
|Truthseeker23
|2
|Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15)
|Apr 24
|Truthseeker23
|5
|Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12)
|Apr 24
|Truthseeker23
|6
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|Nora
|10
|Hughes Wanted on Murder ... (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Patience
|29
|Stacy Rae Stotts
|Mar '17
|Stacy rae stotts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC