Placemaking Ohio Workshop
Ohio Community Development Corporations Association and Ohio Citizens for the Arts teamed up together to sponsor Creative Placemaking Ohio workshops. , 2017 the workshop took place in Seilers' Studio and Gallery on 7th street to teach people in the local area how the art community and the community developers can improve life opportunities for all residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hosting Exchange Students
|May 8
|Helen Esucatius
|1
|Residential programs inc
|Apr 24
|Truthseeker23
|2
|Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15)
|Apr 24
|Truthseeker23
|5
|Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12)
|Apr 24
|Truthseeker23
|6
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|Nora
|10
|Hughes Wanted on Murder ... (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Patience
|29
|Stacy Rae Stotts
|Mar '17
|Stacy rae stotts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC