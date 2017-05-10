Ohio University Zanesville hires new dean
Dr. Jeremy Webster, a former Dean of the Honors Tutorial College at Ohio University in Athens, is excited to transition to the Zanesville campus. In his new position, he will oversee the faculty, but Webster wants to make sure he finds ways to interact with the students.
