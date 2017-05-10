May Road Repaving Plan in Z-ville
The City of Zanesville has announced its plan for milling and paving area roads during the month of May. Starting Monday May 8th the Street Division will be working on McOwen Street, Wheeling Avenue and Cemetery Avenue. The City says Fox and Hamline Avenues will also be milled and paved, but may not be completed until Tuesday.
