Lawsuit filed against Alan Able Heating and Cooling

Ohio Attorney General, Mike DeWine, announced a lawsuit Monday against a Zanesville man that has repeatedly failed to deliver promised heating and cooling services to Ohio consumers. The lawsuit accuses, Alan Vohs, of Alan Able Heating and Cooling, for doing business that violates Ohio's Consumer Sales Practice Act and Home Solicitations Act.

