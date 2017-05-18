Kidzville Rebuild still in need

The rebuild is happening May 31, 2017 through June 4, 2017 with 160 volunteers needed to work all three shifts each day. The three shifts are 8:00 A.M. - noon, 12:30 P.M. - 5:00 P.M., and 5:30 P.M. to dark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.