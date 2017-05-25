Joe Diffie to perform at The Smiling Goat Friday night
Country musician Joe Diffie will be performing this evening- his first Zanesville performance in years. Diffie has had five billboard number one singles, including Pickup Man and Third Rock from the Sun .
