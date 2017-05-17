ZANESVILLE, Ohio - For those out there with an appetite for various foods you're in luck for the third Food Truck Rally is Zanesville Jaycees is gearing up for 15 food trucks to come to Zanesville's Restoration Park located on 252 Muskingum Avenue. Board Member Mike Fulmer said they're having the truck rally down at restoration park due to better parking access and traffic flow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.