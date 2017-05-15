Evolution of the Emancipation Proclamation' at next MOV Civil War Roundtable

The next regular meeting of the Civil War Roundtable of the Mid-Oho Valley will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 320 Second St., in Marietta. Peter N. Cultice, Esquire, will present, In the summer of 1862, after a year of protracted and bloody fighting, the Civil War ground to a stalemate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.