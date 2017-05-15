Evolution of the Emancipation Proclam...

Evolution of the Emancipation Proclamation' at next MOV Civil War Roundtable

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Marietta Times

The next regular meeting of the Civil War Roundtable of the Mid-Oho Valley will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 320 Second St., in Marietta. Peter N. Cultice, Esquire, will present, In the summer of 1862, after a year of protracted and bloody fighting, the Civil War ground to a stalemate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Zanesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hosting Exchange Students May 8 Helen Esucatius 1
Residential programs inc Apr 24 Truthseeker23 2
Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15) Apr 24 Truthseeker23 5
News Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12) Apr 24 Truthseeker23 6
Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16) Apr '17 Nora 10
News Hughes Wanted on Murder ... (Sep '08) Mar '17 Patience 29
Stacy Rae Stotts Mar '17 Stacy rae stotts 1
See all Zanesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Zanesville Forum Now

Zanesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Zanesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Zanesville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,079,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC