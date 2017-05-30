Escaped Prisoner Back in Custody

Escaped Prisoner Back in Custody

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: Whiznews.com

The Zanesville Police Department says a recent escaped prisoner is back in custody. Chief Tony Coury says that Jeffrey Moody was captured on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Zanesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court finds CEO of ABC Manufacturing guilty of ... (Apr '10) Sat Shady wade 7
Uber May 30 Bus 1
Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16) May 27 Mary 11
Hosting Exchange Students May 8 Helen Esucatius 1
Residential programs inc Apr '17 Truthseeker23 2
Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15) Apr '17 Truthseeker23 5
News Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12) Apr '17 Truthseeker23 6
See all Zanesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Zanesville Forum Now

Zanesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Zanesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Zanesville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,274 • Total comments across all topics: 281,535,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC