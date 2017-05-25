Dudas Sentenced to Life In Prison

Monday May 22 Read more: Whiznews.com

The man who pled guilty in connection with the murder of a homeless Zanesville man learned his fate in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court. 41-year-old Dale Dudas was sentenced to life in prison by Judge Mark Fleegle.

