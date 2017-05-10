Dover School Board continues work on Harbron contract
School Board Chair Amanda Russell Monday night said negotiations are still underway with William Harbron, the candidate chosen to become Dover's next superintendent. At the regular meeting of the School Board, Russell gave a brief update on the superintendent search, but noted that little new information is available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hosting Exchange Students
|May 8
|Helen Esucatius
|1
|Residential programs inc
|Apr 24
|Truthseeker23
|2
|Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15)
|Apr 24
|Truthseeker23
|5
|Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12)
|Apr 24
|Truthseeker23
|6
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|Nora
|10
|Hughes Wanted on Murder ... (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Patience
|29
|Stacy Rae Stotts
|Mar '17
|Stacy rae stotts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC