Community remembers Grant Hickman at annual 5K

1 hr ago

The life of one local boy was remembered at Zanesville High School this morning as hundreds participated in the 6th Annual "Run4Grant" 5K. Grant Hickman passed away in 2011 at the age of 14 and his parents said what they thought what would be a small event with family and friends turned into something much bigger.

