Community honors fallen soldiers on Peace Officera s Memorial Day
The Fraternal Order of Police in Zanesville honored local and nationwide officers that were killed in the line of duty. Family members of fallen officer's, local officials, and community members, all attended the Peace Officer's Memorial Day, Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hosting Exchange Students
|May 8
|Helen Esucatius
|1
|Residential programs inc
|Apr 24
|Truthseeker23
|2
|Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15)
|Apr 24
|Truthseeker23
|5
|Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12)
|Apr 24
|Truthseeker23
|6
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|Nora
|10
|Hughes Wanted on Murder ... (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Patience
|29
|Stacy Rae Stotts
|Mar '17
|Stacy rae stotts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC