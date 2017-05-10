City officials talk budget with legislators
The legislative forum was organized by city administrators and the Muskingum County Commissioners. Housing programs, public transit and healthcare were among the many topics that were addressed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hosting Exchange Students
|May 8
|Helen Esucatius
|1
|Residential programs inc
|Apr 24
|Truthseeker23
|2
|Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15)
|Apr 24
|Truthseeker23
|5
|Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12)
|Apr 24
|Truthseeker23
|6
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|Nora
|10
|Hughes Wanted on Murder ... (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Patience
|29
|Stacy Rae Stotts
|Mar '17
|Stacy rae stotts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC