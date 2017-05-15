151 pounds collected in Muskingum Co. for Drug Take Back Day
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Another successful Drug Take Back Day is in the books and local officials are calling this years results outstanding. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said this was one of the busiest years for the drug drop-off drive thru; bringing in a total of 151 pounds of unused prescription pills between two locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hosting Exchange Students
|May 8
|Helen Esucatius
|1
|Residential programs inc
|Apr 24
|Truthseeker23
|2
|Copblocker Herb Newton (Dec '15)
|Apr 24
|Truthseeker23
|5
|Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12)
|Apr 24
|Truthseeker23
|6
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|Nora
|10
|Hughes Wanted on Murder ... (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Patience
|29
|Stacy Rae Stotts
|Mar '17
|Stacy rae stotts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC