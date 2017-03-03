Zanesville motorist arraigned for cra...

Zanesville motorist arraigned for crash involving sheriff's deputy

A Zanesville motorist on Thursday plead "not guilty" to multiple charges including aggravated vehicular assault for her role in a June 2016 crash on Route 146 involving a Muskingum County sheriff's deputy. Crystal M. Mahon, 52, is facing the one count of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, and two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence, first-degree misdemeanors.

