Noon Rotary talks higher education
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Higher education has taken the forefront when it comes to state budgeting with aims to make it more affordable and accessible for Ohioans. John Carey, Chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education, visited Zanesville Tuesday to talk about Governor Kasich's budget plans for higher education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court finds CEO of ABC Manufacturing guilty of ... (Apr '10)
|Feb 21
|George
|6
|Drive gets fewer toys (Dec '07)
|Feb 18
|Grammar
|5
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|Feb 12
|Dano
|9
|Zanesville Teacher Pleads Guilty To Having Sex ... (Jul '11)
|Jan '17
|every troll here ...
|108
|Zanesville Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Brett Means (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|Stepenie
|4
|Hughes Wanted on Murder ... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Bea
|28
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC