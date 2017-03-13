Community Food Insecurity
"Everybody is struggling whether they have jobs or they don't have jobs, Zanesville is struggling," said Salvation Army Program Volunteer Coordinator Terra Kencsan. Kencsan has seen many people come in and ask for help.
