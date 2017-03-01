Artist of the Month
The art walk will take place in downtown Zanesville from 5 to 8pm and feature local artists including Joel Yeager who was named artist of the month by the Zanesville Art Colony. Yeager specializes in painting, sculpting and writing poetry and describes how one of his pieces called gateway came to be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court finds CEO of ABC Manufacturing guilty of ... (Apr '10)
|Feb 21
|George
|6
|Drive gets fewer toys (Dec '07)
|Feb 18
|Grammar
|5
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|Feb 12
|Dano
|9
|Zanesville Teacher Pleads Guilty To Having Sex ... (Jul '11)
|Jan '17
|every troll here ...
|108
|Zanesville Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Brett Means (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|Stepenie
|4
|Hughes Wanted on Murder ... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Bea
|28
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC