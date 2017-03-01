Artist of the Month

Artist of the Month

The art walk will take place in downtown Zanesville from 5 to 8pm and feature local artists including Joel Yeager who was named artist of the month by the Zanesville Art Colony. Yeager specializes in painting, sculpting and writing poetry and describes how one of his pieces called gateway came to be.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Muskingum County was issued at March 01 at 4:18PM EST

