Zanesville Police Department starts new Radio System
Zanesville Police Department has officially switched to the Multi-Agency Radio Communication System commonly known as M.A.R.C.S. This is a radio and data network system for public safety providers and first responders in Ohio. Chief Tony Coury said M.A.R.C.S. gives them access to working with other agencies throughout the state just by a switch in their dial.
