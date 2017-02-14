Zanesville native presents big plans ...

Zanesville native presents big plans to Muskingum County Commissioners

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Whiznews.com

Owner of D-G Welding and Design David Griesmyer met with Muskingum County Commissioners to unveil big plans to bring an outdoor art gallery pinned the "Corridor of Art" here to Muskingum County. "It's going to be a series of sculptures, giant sculptures, that are going to be placed every so many miles along 60 between Zanesville all they way down to Marietta, and then expanding out from McConnelsville to the Wilds and then going down towards Athens from McConnelsville."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Zanesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16) Sun Dano 9
News Zanesville Teacher Pleads Guilty To Having Sex ... (Jul '11) Jan 26 every troll here ... 108
Zanesville Music Emporium (Oct '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
Brett Means (Nov '15) Nov '16 Stepenie 4
News Hughes Wanted on Murder ... (Sep '08) Nov '16 Bea 28
News Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12) Oct '16 Cave man 5
brandon alan howell (Apr '13) Oct '16 hey 2
See all Zanesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Zanesville Forum Now

Zanesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Zanesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Zanesville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,427 • Total comments across all topics: 278,858,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC