Zanesville Fire Dept promotes new Assistant Fire Chief

Zanesville Fire Department welcomed a new Assistant Fire Chief this afternoon with the promotion of Jeff Bell. Bell has served with the Fire Department for fifteen years and is excited for his new position.

