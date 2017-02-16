Zanesville Fire Dept promotes new Assistant Fire Chief
Zanesville Fire Department welcomed a new Assistant Fire Chief this afternoon with the promotion of Jeff Bell. Bell has served with the Fire Department for fifteen years and is excited for his new position.
