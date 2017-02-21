ZANESVILLE, Ohio - For those who think Lions, Tigers, and Bears "oh yay." You're in luck for the Wilds job fair is The Wilds is holding a job fair at O.U.Z. Zane State Campus Center from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. "They will be doing open interviewing for seasonal positions," Clark said.

