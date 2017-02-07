Rotary asked to assist with Wreaths Across America
A local woman has been volunteering her time the last five years to place wreaths at the Arlington National Cemetery and is now asking others to join in. The Zanesville Noon Rotary heard from fellow member April Cohagen-Gibson about her experience with Wreaths Across America.
