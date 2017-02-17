Presidenta s Day sanitation collection
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The City of Zanesville announced there will be no interruption of service for sanitation collection for the President's Day holiday. The city said the sanitation division will be collecting refuse and recycling for their normal Monday customers on the holiday, Monday, February 20th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drive gets fewer toys (Dec '07)
|23 hr
|Grammar
|5
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|Feb 12
|Dano
|9
|Zanesville Teacher Pleads Guilty To Having Sex ... (Jul '11)
|Jan 26
|every troll here ...
|108
|Zanesville Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Brett Means (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|Stepenie
|4
|Hughes Wanted on Murder ... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Bea
|28
|Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Cave man
|5
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC