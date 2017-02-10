One Dead and Two Injured in Foxhole S...

One Dead and Two Injured in Foxhole Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Whiznews.com

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz says one person is dead and two others were injured in an early morning shooting at the Foxhole in South Zanesville. Lutz says it happened shortly after 3:00 am.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Zanesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16) Feb 7 unknown 8
News Zanesville Teacher Pleads Guilty To Having Sex ... (Jul '11) Jan 26 every troll here ... 108
Zanesville Music Emporium (Oct '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
Brett Means (Nov '15) Nov '16 Stepenie 4
News Hughes Wanted on Murder ... (Sep '08) Nov '16 Bea 28
News Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12) Oct '16 Cave man 5
brandon alan howell (Apr '13) Oct '16 hey 2
See all Zanesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Zanesville Forum Now

Zanesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Zanesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Zanesville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,738 • Total comments across all topics: 278,790,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC