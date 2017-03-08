Ohio State student dies after fall from parking garage
Madison Paul, of Zanesville, Ohio, was taken to Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center after falling from the Ohio Union South Garage Monday afternoon but died of her injuries, the Lantern reports .
