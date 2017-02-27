Man retiring from Kroger's after 63 years of serviceThe 79-year-old...

Man retiring from Kroger's after 63 y...

Man retiring from Kroger's after 63 years of service

After 63 years with Kroger, Larry Arnold - the company's current longest serving associate - announced he will be retiring at the end of the month. The 79-year-old from Falls Township in Muskingum County currently works as a dairy clerk at the Pickerington Marketplace.

