Major gas leak reported in Zanesville
According to the Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency a major gas leak has been reported in Zanesville south of Interstate 70. Jennifer Hiestand, public information officer for the EMA, explained that the gas has been moving around and has also been reported on Wayne and Linden avenues. The source of the leak is currently under investigation and the EMA advised that anyone in the general vicinity extinguish any burners or other flames.
