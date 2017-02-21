Locals gather to help end homelessness

Christ's Table hosted a meeting addressing the issue after the 2017 winter report found an increase of over 60 individuals living homeless here in Zanesville. Executive Director of Christ's Table Keely Warden explains the meeting is a call for community support.

