Linden Avenue construction update

Tuesday Feb 14

Zanesville Public Service Director, Jay Bennett, said the road is being paved in stages in addition to a water line replacement. "They are replacing a water line on the southern part of Linden Avenue coming off the Y Bridge and then they took the next step to get from McIntire to Adair," said Bennett.

