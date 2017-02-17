Linden Avenue construction update
Zanesville Public Service Director, Jay Bennett, said the road is being paved in stages in addition to a water line replacement. "They are replacing a water line on the southern part of Linden Avenue coming off the Y Bridge and then they took the next step to get from McIntire to Adair," said Bennett.
