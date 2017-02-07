Joe Diffie to perform in Zanesville
The Smiling Goat Saloon announced Joe Diffie will kick off their patio concert series with a concert on May 26th. Darren Tigner, Owner of the Smiling Goat Saloon, said Diffie will be the first national act of 2017 to officially open the patio.
