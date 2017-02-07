Joe Diffie to perform in Zanesville

Joe Diffie to perform in Zanesville

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Whiznews.com

The Smiling Goat Saloon announced Joe Diffie will kick off their patio concert series with a concert on May 26th. Darren Tigner, Owner of the Smiling Goat Saloon, said Diffie will be the first national act of 2017 to officially open the patio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Zanesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16) Tue unknown 8
News Zanesville Teacher Pleads Guilty To Having Sex ... (Jul '11) Jan 26 every troll here ... 108
Zanesville Music Emporium (Oct '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
Brett Means (Nov '15) Nov '16 Stepenie 4
News Hughes Wanted on Murder ... (Sep '08) Nov '16 Bea 28
News Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12) Oct '16 Cave man 5
brandon alan howell (Apr '13) Oct '16 hey 2
See all Zanesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Zanesville Forum Now

Zanesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Zanesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Zanesville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,727 • Total comments across all topics: 278,680,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC