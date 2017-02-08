Homeless Shelter Benefit
Homeless Hands of Zanesville is hosting a benefit to help raise money to be put towards a shelter for the homeless. This organization regularly provides clothes, food, tents, blankets, and other necessities for the homeless, but Co-Founder, Tammy Clark said they need a safe space to protect them from the weather.
