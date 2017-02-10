Highway Patrol enforces Seat Belt usage
The Local Ohio State Highway Patrol Post in Zanesville and Cambridge have joined together to make sure motorists are buckling up. Last week troopers from both posts were stationed in Zanesville and Cambridge on highly traveled roadways checking seat belt usage on motorists.
