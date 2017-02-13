Foxhole Shooting Update

Foxhole Shooting Update

48 min ago

Zanesville, Ohio- Muskingum County Sheriff Mat Lutz released new details from this weekend's fatal shooting incident at a strip club in South Zanesville. The Sheriff says his office began receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls shortly after 3am Sunday morning about a shooting at the Foxhole on Maysville Pike.

Zanesville, OH

