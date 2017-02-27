Finka s tries to settle debate of who has the best pizza

Fink's Harley Davidson hosted an event Saturday to try to answer an age-old question; who has the best pizza in town? Fink's usually holds a chill cook off in the fall and now has decided to let the people vote for the best pizza place in Zanesville. Nine different pizza shops, primary from South Zanesville and the south side of Zanesville, entered the competition and awards were given out by a panel of three judges, including our own David Kinder.

