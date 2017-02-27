Finka s tries to settle debate of who has the best pizza
Fink's Harley Davidson hosted an event Saturday to try to answer an age-old question; who has the best pizza in town? Fink's usually holds a chill cook off in the fall and now has decided to let the people vote for the best pizza place in Zanesville. Nine different pizza shops, primary from South Zanesville and the south side of Zanesville, entered the competition and awards were given out by a panel of three judges, including our own David Kinder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court finds CEO of ABC Manufacturing guilty of ... (Apr '10)
|Feb 21
|George
|6
|Drive gets fewer toys (Dec '07)
|Feb 18
|Grammar
|5
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|Feb 12
|Dano
|9
|Zanesville Teacher Pleads Guilty To Having Sex ... (Jul '11)
|Jan '17
|every troll here ...
|108
|Zanesville Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Brett Means (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|Stepenie
|4
|Hughes Wanted on Murder ... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Bea
|28
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC