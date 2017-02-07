Eaglesticks hosts yearly golf show

Eaglesticks hosts yearly golf show

Saturday Feb 4

It may only be February, but at Eaglesticks Golf Club it's never too early to think about golf season. They hosted their annual golf show Saturday from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m. Vendors got a chance to sell everything that golfers need for the upcoming season.

