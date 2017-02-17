Downed Power Lines closed portion of ...

Downed Power Lines closed portion of Maple Ave

The roadway was closed shortly after two this afternoon between Military Road and Country Club Drive after power lines running from Wendys to Peoples bank fell onto Maple Avenue. Lieutenant Bill Shaw of the Zanesville Police Department shared details from the incident.

