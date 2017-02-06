Cooking camp set to teach youth about healthy eating

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- One local cooking camp will be serving up a fun way for youth to learn about preparing healthy meals. FoodWorks Alliance partnered with United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan Counties to offer "Cooking Day Camps" for youths between the ages of 10 and 18. Bill Huston, Interim Director of FoodWorks Alliance, said the interactive workshop will teach the importance of good nutrition, and for free.

