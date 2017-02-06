Cooking camp set to teach youth about...

Cooking camp set to teach youth about healthy eating

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Whiznews.com

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- One local cooking camp will be serving up a fun way for youth to learn about preparing healthy meals. FoodWorks Alliance partnered with United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan Counties to offer "Cooking Day Camps" for youths between the ages of 10 and 18. Bill Huston, Interim Director of FoodWorks Alliance, said the interactive workshop will teach the importance of good nutrition, and for free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Zanesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zanesville Teacher Pleads Guilty To Having Sex ... (Jul '11) Jan 26 every troll here ... 108
Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16) Dec '16 Mary 7
Zanesville Music Emporium (Oct '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
Brett Means (Nov '15) Nov '16 Stepenie 4
News Hughes Wanted on Murder ... (Sep '08) Nov '16 Bea 28
News Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12) Oct '16 Cave man 5
brandon alan howell (Apr '13) Oct '16 hey 2
See all Zanesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Zanesville Forum Now

Zanesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Zanesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
 

Zanesville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,560 • Total comments across all topics: 278,614,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC