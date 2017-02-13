Animal Shelter to host a My Furry Val...

Animal Shelter to host a My Furry Valentinea

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Whiznews.com

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and our four-legged, furry friends are planning to celebrate as well. Jody Murray, Executive Director of the Animal Shelter Society, said they will be running an adoption special of $14 for all cats and will have Valentine's Day oriented activites.

