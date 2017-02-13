Animal Shelter to host a My Furry Valentinea
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and our four-legged, furry friends are planning to celebrate as well. Jody Murray, Executive Director of the Animal Shelter Society, said they will be running an adoption special of $14 for all cats and will have Valentine's Day oriented activites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Dano
|9
|Zanesville Teacher Pleads Guilty To Having Sex ... (Jul '11)
|Jan 26
|every troll here ...
|108
|Zanesville Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Brett Means (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|Stepenie
|4
|Hughes Wanted on Murder ... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Bea
|28
|Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Cave man
|5
|brandon alan howell (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|hey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Zanesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC