a A Taste of Colora celebrates variety of cultures
ZANESVILLE, Ohio - February is Black History Month and one of Zanesville's favorite traditions for the month is 'A Taste of Color.' At the Zanesville Civic League people enjoyed music and food from a number of different cultures.
