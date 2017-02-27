a A Taste of Colora celebrates variet...

a A Taste of Colora celebrates variety of cultures

Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Whiznews.com

ZANESVILLE, Ohio - February is Black History Month and one of Zanesville's favorite traditions for the month is 'A Taste of Color.' At the Zanesville Civic League people enjoyed music and food from a number of different cultures.

