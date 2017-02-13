5 for Monday: Five articles in the Monday, February 13, 2017 Daily Jeffersonian
2) Cambridge domestic dispute leads to charges A Cambridge man is facing multiple charges following an alleged domestic dispute involving his girlfriend at her Deer Path Drive home Saturday afternoon. 3) One killed, two injured during shooting at Foxhole in Zanesville The Muskingum County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting early Sunday morning at the Foxhole in South Zanesville.
Zanesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathryn Gaus (Apr '16)
|Feb 12
|Dano
|9
|Zanesville Teacher Pleads Guilty To Having Sex ... (Jul '11)
|Jan 26
|every troll here ...
|108
|Zanesville Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Brett Means (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|Stepenie
|4
|Hughes Wanted on Murder ... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Bea
|28
|Crime Stoppers, local officials tackling prosti... (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Cave man
|5
|brandon alan howell (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|hey
|2
