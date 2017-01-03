Zanesville Man Sentenced on Rape Charge

Zanesville Man Sentenced on Rape Charge

A Zanesville man charged with rape is sentenced in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court. The Prosecutor's Office says 58-year-old Robert Smith pled guilty last month to the charge and Wednesday was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

