Zanesville Man Sentenced on Rape Charge
A Zanesville man charged with rape is sentenced in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court. The Prosecutor's Office says 58-year-old Robert Smith pled guilty last month to the charge and Wednesday was sentenced to 11 years in prison.
