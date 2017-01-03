Zanesville Kmart to close by end of M...

Zanesville Kmart to close by end of March

20 hrs ago

That includes the Kmart at 3515 Maple Ave. in Zanesville. In 2002 Sears bought out Kmart.

Zanesville, OH

